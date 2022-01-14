ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said on Friday, as a growing wave of infections swept the country driven by the more contagious Omicron variant. Andersson,...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Swedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated. Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive amid a mounting...
WORLD
AFP

Israel will see 2-4 million Covid infections in current wave: PM

Israel could see up to nearly 40 percent of the population infected by coronavirus during the current wave, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as testing facilities nationwide buckled. "Data presented at the cabinet meeting indicates that here, in Israel, between two to four million citizens in total will be infected during this current wave," Bennett wrote on his Twitter account. A country of just 9.4 million, Israel has seen infections nearly quadruple over the past week compared to the previous one. The health ministry reported 17,518 new infections on Saturday. A lack of testing sites created huge pressure on the existent ones, causing the government to revise its testing policy and as of Friday designate the PCR tests, the most accurate, only for people at risk and over 60.
WORLD
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stockholm#Swedish#Reuters#Democratic#Omicron#Nordic
BBC

Swedish PM under fire for illegal immigrant cleaner

Sweden's prime minister has come under fire after a cleaner was detained for working illegally at her home. The police arrived at Magdalena Andersson's house after the burglar alarm was accidentally set off at the property in Nacka, near Stockholm. On arrival, the police discovered that one of the two...
IMMIGRATION
caribbeannationalweekly.com

PM Holness says no more lock downs amid fourth wave of COVID-19 Infections

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says there will be no more lock downs even as cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to increase. Speaking at a news conference on January 9, the Prime Minister said the government will not return to lock downs as a containment strategy for COVID-19. This ends speculation that the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 would see him overturn a position he took in November last year.
WORLD
kdal610.com

Mexico posts fresh daily record for new coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Friday posted a record 44,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 4,302,069, Health Ministry data showed. The previous record was set on Wednesday, when 44,187 new infections were recorded. Mexico also reported 195 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Sweden eases quarantine rules, key workers exempted as Omicron rages

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will loosen COVID-19 quarantine rules and make it easier for employees with key jobs in sectors like healthcare and the police to go to work, the health agency said on Thursday, as the Omicron variant of the virus raged across the country. People testing positive...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mycbs4.com

United announces 3,000 employees test positive for COVID and cuts flights amid surge

United Airlines has announced it's dropping 11 routes to small cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago. The airline now joins Delta and American who have also stopped service to some low demand markets since the pandemic started. This as United continues to deal with employee sick calls because of the latest COVID-19 surge, officials say close to 3,000 of United's employees have tested positive for coronavirus and are out from work, this despite being one of the first companies in the country to announce a vaccine mandate for workers.
HOUSTON, TX
UN News Centre

Africa’s fourth COVID wave flattens out after six-week surge

After a six-week surge, Africa’s fourth pandemic wave, which has been mainly driven by the Omicron variant, is flattening, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. WHO said that this marked the shortest surge since the pandemic began on the continent, where total cases have exceeded 10.2 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Slovenia, Croatia report record high daily COVID cases

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Slovenia and Croatia on Wednesday reported record high daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases with both countries struggling to process results amid a surge in demand for testing. Slovenia reported 12,285 new cases, while Croatia had 16,017 new infections, including rapid tests. The number of cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Tennis-Australian Open organisers deny slack COVID testing

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian Open organisers insisted on Thursday their COVID-19 protocols have been “really successful” despite some top players pointing to lax testing at the first Grand Slam of 2022. Frenchman Ugo Humbert has tested positive and world number three Alexander Zverev of Germany believes there...
TENNIS
kdal610.com

Dubai’s Network International says spending in UAE above pre-pandemic levels

DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai-based payments processor Network International said on Thursday spending in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was now above pre-pandemic levels, supported by the world fair Expo 2020 Dubai. International and domestic spending volumes increased 104% and 17% respectively year on year in December, Network International said...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Tuesday suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly. Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Moscow mayor extends curbs, says tough weeks ahead with Omicron

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The mayor of Moscow said on Tuesday he was extending COVID-19 home-working rules and guidance to protect elderly people until April 1 as the city braces for a sharp rise in infections with the Omicron variant. “Given the rapid and wide spread of Omicron, it is...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Key EU lawmaker wants rules to prevent countries dodging emissions cuts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union needs tougher rules and financial penalties to ensure each country cuts greenhouse gas emissions to deliver the bloc’s climate targets, according to the European Parliament’s lead lawmaker on the policy. The EU is overhauling its climate policies to achieve a goal...
EUROPE
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
MILITARY
kdal610.com

German foreign minister holds first online meeting with Chinese counterpart

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, had their first videoconference on Thursday and discussed topics including the countries’ bilateral relations and global crises, the ministry said on Twitter. “Close cooperation with China is important in many areas. This also applies...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy