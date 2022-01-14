ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Big South Fork offering one free camping night on Monday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area can enjoy a free night of camping to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday.

The park says it is authorizing one night of free camping at Alum Ford Campground.

The campground is near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables and lantern hooks. There are also accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail passes through the campground.

The free camping is also valid for all backcountry camping permits in Kentucky and Tennessee areas of the park.

Other fee-free days for 2022 include April 16, the first day of National Park Week; Aug. 4, Great American Outdoors Act anniversary; Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday; Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Comments / 0

Related
hngnews.com

Deep South Hunting/Camping Adventure

The next two weeks this column is going to be as loaded with as much info as I can put in it about a trip I took with my daughter Selina who is a junior at UW-Stevens Point. Selina and I met my brother Tom Walters in The Delta National Forest in west central Mississippi and camped, canoed and hunted for whitetail deer and wild boar for seven days.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
utv44.com

Free COVID-19 tests offered 3 days a week at Big Zion AME Church Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, and COVID-19 tests are becoming hard to find, the Big Zion AME Zion Church is excited to open a COVID testing center at 112 South Bayou Street. The Testing Center will offer FREE Drive-Thru/Walk-UP Saliva Swab Testing Mondays, Wednesdays,...
MOBILE, AL
10TV

COTA to offer free transportation Monday in response to snow emergency

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority has suspended all fares for Monday in response to Franklin County being placed under a Level 2 snow emergency. During a Level 2 snow emergency, the roadways are considered hazardous and only drivers who believe it’s necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Franklin County was one of several counties throughout central Ohio upgraded to Level 2 early Monday morning in response to a winter storm system rolling through the region.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Denver

‘We Are Disgusted’: 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better Pay

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better — and deliver the value season pass holders deserve. Vail resorts offers the Epic Ski Pass, which includes ski areas in Colorado and across the country. (credit: CBS) A skier in Washington state started the petition. He claims that hundreds of unfilled jobs are hurting the ski experience at many resorts — and employees don’t get paid enough to make ends meet. “As Stevens Pass [in Washington] skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts ‘Epic Pass,’ we are disgusted with the...
VAIL, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backcountry Camping#National Park Service#Ap#National Public Lands Day#Veterans Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Offering Free Admission For Illinois Residents From Today Through Monday

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has announced that Illinois residents can enter the aquarium for free this weekend and two weeks of February. Last year the aquarium continuously treated Illinois residents to free admission days and they’re starting off 2022 with more of the same. According to an official press release on the Shedd Aquarium website, “from Jan. 13 – Jan. 17 Illinois residents can enjoy free admission with all-inclusive access to the aquarium.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy