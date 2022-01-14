ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel says 500K have received 4th vaccine dose

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has administered a 4th vaccine dose to more than 500,000 people, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Israel began administering second boosters to the most vulnerable late last month and later began offering them to everyone over 60.

Authorities hope the additional boosters will blunt a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Health Ministry figures show Israel currently has some 250,000 active cases. But only 317 patients are listed as seriously ill, far fewer than during previous waves.

“Israel’s trailblazing vaccine campaign has reached another milestone,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. “Thank you to the half a million Israelis who got the fourth dose of the COVID vaccine and in so doing, help to keep us all safer.”

Israel was among the first countries to roll out vaccines a year ago and began widely offering third doses last summer in a bid to contain the delta variant. Nearly half the population has received at least one booster shot.

The country of nearly 9.5 million has reported 8,298 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Separately, the government announced that Eyal Hulata, the national security adviser, had tested positive for the virus. It said the prime minister and his staff took antigen tests that came back negative.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

