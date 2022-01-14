ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CariWebs partners with First Atlantic Commerce

Cover picture for the articleFintech CariWebs based in the Caribbean has teamed with payment gateway First Atlantic Commerce to launch new payment integration plugins for WooCommerce merchants. These plugins for the WooCommerce website allow...

thepaypers.com

Worldine partners with Kilo Health for expansion plans

Europe-based payments and transactional services company Worldline has been selected by digital health and wellness platform Kilo Health as its digital payments partner to boost the latter’s international expansion strategy. With an estimated global market worth at USD 1.5 trillion, the health sector experienced a surge in the pandemic...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

HSBC launches digital wallet for SMEs in Malaysia

HSBC Malaysia has launched the HSBC Global Wallet, a multi-currency digital wallet that allows SMEs to make and receive international payments from a single global account. Global Wallet is fully integrated within HSBC’s existing business banking platform, HSBCnet, and by using the bank’s global payments network, allows SMEs to ‘pay and receive like a local’. Global Wallet reduces the time in which money can be delivered to an overseas beneficiary and removes the need for businesses to use third-party providers for international transactions, as the press release says.
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Swarmio Media launches Swarmio Pay for gamers

End-to-end gaming and esports platform Swarmio Media has announced the launch of its in-house digital payment and digital wallet solution, Swarmio Pay for the global gaming community. The new digital payment solution integrates Telco Direct Carrier Billing, credit card processing, mobile wallets, and other local payment gateways providing all gamers...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

authID.ai launches augmented Verified Platform Version 2.4

US-based identity verification company authID.ai has delivered Verified Platform Version 2.4 with a more streamlined experience, increased speed, and augmented AI. Verified is a facial biometric authentication solution, that prevents cybercriminals and credential-stuffing bots from infiltrating accounts and seizing assets, thereby facilitating organisations secure their platforms, data, and users. The product allows users to verify their identities seamlessly with a selfie capture on the smart devices they use.
SOFTWARE
StoneX expands into digital payments

US-based fintech StoneX has launched its digital payments initiative through its Global Payments Division to expand its range of payment solutions. StoneX, a provider of cross-border payouts to emerging markets, will leverage its global client relationships, cross-border capabilities, and in-country payments services to provide a fully integrated offering. Company officials...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Script3 launches YieldBlox

Script3, DeFi studio, has launched YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. YieldBlox is the first DeFi protocol built on the Stellar blockchain. It aims to further the goal of global equitable economic...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Vartana announces its launch with USD 57 mln

Vartana, a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with USD 57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes USD 7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and USD 50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance firm providing capital and support to breakthrough fintech and proptech companies. Participation in the round also included Flex Capital and several angel investors.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

The most innovative and promising Open Banking use cases and offerings

Katja Hunstock, CPO of finleap connect, talks about the opportunities of ‘opening’ the financial technologies and combining them with additional financial data. The future of finance is continuously moving in the direction of making itself more invisible to the proverbial ‘naked eye’ of the end-user. While financial services are, at the same time, becoming more omnipresent in our daily lives, Open Banking is one of the greatest transformational engines of this trend, due to its ability to enable users to receive more ownership of their data. This development through Open Banking and finance allows users to ‘demand’ that the data is made available, and ‘forces’ banks and other financial institutions to do so. This fosters healthy competition, and when combined with advances in technology, it gives the opportunity to generate new business models, products, and services in the market.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Veriff and Starship enable autonomous delivery of age-restricted goods

Estonia-based identity verification company Veriff has partnered with Starship to provide authentication and re-verification services for the latter’s fleet of autonomous delivery robots in the UK. With this partnership, Veriff adds another layer of safety and security to Starship’s services, making it the first company in the world to...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

MAS, Bank Indonesia partner to boost innovation and regulation

The central banks of Singapore and Indonesia partnered to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen ties in areas such as innovation and financial regulation. The banks said that the agreement reflects the two countries' joint interest to promote collaboration in relation to payments innovation and formalise cooperation across an expanded range of central bank and regulatory functions. These functions include monetary policy, financial stability, regulatory and supervisory frameworks, as well as anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT).
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Paysafe extends its partnership with transcoin.me

Cryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me has extended its cooperation with Paysafe to add a cash-based payment solution for buying cryptocurrency. Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to add cash into their transcoin.me fiat account. Transcoin’s existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Robinhood launches Beta phase of its crypto wallet

US-based Robinhood has announced the next phase of its wallets program introducing the Beta program and rolling out 1,000 crypto wallets to clients. By March 2022, the firm aims to expand the program to almost 10,000 customers. Over the last few months, Robinhood has accelerated its efforts towards the development of its crypto wallet.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Truist reduces overdraft fees

Truist Bank has reduced its overdraft fees, becoming the latest big bank to announce an overhaul of overdraft policies that often impact the most vulnerable customers. The bank plans to roll out a new checking account that will have a USD 100 buffer for customers who spend more than they have in their accounts. It will also create a line of credit for those who need to go further into negative territory.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered METACO, a provider of security-critical software, implementing its digital asset management services. UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, to use the confidential computing capabilities of IBM’s digital asset infrastructure which are fully integrated with METACO’s digital asset orchestration system, METACO Harmonize.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Plaid buys Cognito

Plaid has splashed out around USD 250 million on ID verification company Cognito. Cognito offers several services to companies, including compliance services, such as KYC and anti-fraud and identity verification technology. Plaid is buying a company that can help with the challenge of ID verification, while Cognito will likely benefit...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Oliver Wyman Digital launches Edge

Oliver Wyman Digital has launched Edge, a digital platform with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to help incumbent banks and digital challengers accelerate their digital ventures and improve their customer experience. Built by Oliver Wyman Digital's in-house team of designers and engineers, Edge is a cloud-native platform that is...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Shopify partners with JD.com

Canada-based ecommerce company Shopify has signed a deal with China-based retailer JD.com to make it easier for US merchants to sell to consumers in China. The partnership between Shopify and JD.com aims to unlock China’s ecommerce market for US merchants by giving them access to a new marketplace. By letting merchants list their products on JD’s cross-border ecommerce platform JD Worldwide, this new sales channel opens access to 550 million active customers in China who are shopping for products from brands all over the world.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ECOMMPAY expands its Open Banking capabilities across Europe

ECOMMPAY, an international payment service provider with its own fintech ecosystem for business growth, has announced the expansion of its Open Banking capabilities to cover Romania, Spain, and Greece. ECOMMPAY’s Open Banking solution now covers 20 countries with users able to connect to 2,000 banks, allowing them to make instant...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Santander buys 30% stake in Atempo Growth to fund tech startups

Spain-based Santander Bank has announced it acquired a 30% stake in independent manager of venture debt company Atempo Growth to finance high-growth tech companies in Europe and the UK. With the new investment in Atempo Growth, Santander is looking to support traditional bank financing and technology startups. The stake will...
BUSINESS

