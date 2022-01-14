Oncology unit opens at Roane General Hospital in WVa

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has opened a new oncology and infusion center.

The unit opened Thursday at Roane General Hospital in Spencer in partnership with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

The unit at the recently renovated hospital has six private treatment rooms along with support space for patient care and is staffed by a full oncology team.

The hospital said in a statement that patients no longer will need to drive long distances over rural roads to receive similar care. Roane General can provide transportation with a van for patients who need it.

“This addition of services may have more effect on patients from Roane and surrounding counties than any other service our hospital has started over the last 20 years,” said Doug Bentz, Roane General’s chief executive officer. “This type of relationship is important for our hospital to remain independent while better serving our mission of providing patients care close to home.”