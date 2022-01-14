ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Detected enters Visa Fintech Partner Connect

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based compliance company Detected has started collaborating with Visa to augment KYB compliance in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region....

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Worldine partners with Kilo Health for expansion plans

Europe-based payments and transactional services company Worldline has been selected by digital health and wellness platform Kilo Health as its digital payments partner to boost the latter’s international expansion strategy. With an estimated global market worth at USD 1.5 trillion, the health sector experienced a surge in the pandemic...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Revolut app will block credit card payments to gambling websites

European virtual bank and card issuer Revolut has decided to block card payments made to gambling websites in Ireland. According to newspaper Irish Independent, betting companies in Ireland are profiting from credit card payments made through contactless apps, including Revolut, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, as direct credit card betting is banned in the country under the industry regulation.
GAMBLING
thepaypers.com

Veriff and Starship enable autonomous delivery of age-restricted goods

Estonia-based identity verification company Veriff has partnered with Starship to provide authentication and re-verification services for the latter’s fleet of autonomous delivery robots in the UK. With this partnership, Veriff adds another layer of safety and security to Starship’s services, making it the first company in the world to...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Plaid buys Cognito

Plaid has splashed out around USD 250 million on ID verification company Cognito. Cognito offers several services to companies, including compliance services, such as KYC and anti-fraud and identity verification technology. Plaid is buying a company that can help with the challenge of ID verification, while Cognito will likely benefit...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Vartana announces its launch with USD 57 mln

Vartana, a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with USD 57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes USD 7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and USD 50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance firm providing capital and support to breakthrough fintech and proptech companies. Participation in the round also included Flex Capital and several angel investors.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Robinhood launches Beta phase of its crypto wallet

US-based Robinhood has announced the next phase of its wallets program introducing the Beta program and rolling out 1,000 crypto wallets to clients. By March 2022, the firm aims to expand the program to almost 10,000 customers. Over the last few months, Robinhood has accelerated its efforts towards the development of its crypto wallet.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
thepaypers.com

Monneo expands local banking network

UK-based Monneo, a virtual IBAN and corporate account provider has partnered with a global money transfer services provider to expand its local banking network. This new partnership will indirectly add 60 banks to Monneo’s existing network in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia, and will help to speed up transaction times on cross-border payments.
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Summit Health expands connected care with two new partners

With the latest additions to its network, Summit Health now includes more than 2,500 providers and 12,000 employees across more than 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Central Oregon. Summit Health unveiled partnerships with Westmed Medical Group and New Jersey Urology on Jan. 19. The company...
SUMMIT, NJ
thepaypers.com

First Internet Bank partners with Synctera, plans BaaS expansion efforts

US-based First Internet Bank has announced a formal agreement with Synctera, a consultant, technology platform and matchmaker for bank/fintech partnerships. The partnership provides First Internet Bank with new resources to expand its Banking as a Service offerings and build upon its history of innovation in the delivery of digital financial services and products.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Santander buys 30% stake in Atempo Growth to fund tech startups

Spain-based Santander Bank has announced it acquired a 30% stake in independent manager of venture debt company Atempo Growth to finance high-growth tech companies in Europe and the UK. With the new investment in Atempo Growth, Santander is looking to support traditional bank financing and technology startups. The stake will...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

BXM Operations acquires von der Heydt bank

BXM Operations, the company behind crypto trading platform Bitmex, has purchased the Germany-based von der Heydt bank. The acquisition still requires the approval of BaFin; the transaction is expected to close in mid-2022. The bank, which describes itself as offering blockchain technology applications and banking services for digital assets will remain an independent company even after the completion of the acquisition.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Contactless ordering system Leslie launches in the US

UK-based fintech startup Leslie has begun its expansion the US, 12 weeks after launch. On-table ordering startup, Leslie, is bringing its hospitality technology to food service and hospitality companies in the US, 12 weeks after its initial launch. The UK-based company, which offers customers a simplified way to order, tip, and pay, is accessible to end users via a QR code with no app download required. Delivering a seamless user experience and checkout process, Leslie enables these services via a customers’ smartphone instantly.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide connects national banks to the UAE Instant Payments Platform

US-based payment solutions provider ACI Worldwide has announced that it is working closely with national banks to connect them to UAE’s real-time payments scheme. The UAE Instant Payments Platform (IPP) will enable instant transfers between bank accounts 24/7/365, with participation mandatory for all financial institutions in the country. The scheme will provide core payments and overlay services such as Request to Pay, built on top of the new instant payment rails. The UAE Central Bank expects to announce the technical details that will underpin the new scheme in the near future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Opportunities in Open Banking – HID Global interview

HID`s Global Senior Director of Strategy and Product Delivery for Consumer Authentication, Paul Jones talks about Open Banking and how to balance user experience and security. How do you see consumer expectations and financial regulations evolving?. Today’s digital natives are inundated with cool apps that let them not only move...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Cardstream partners with BigCommerce

UK-based Cardstream has offered its PCI-compliant payment gateway to BigCommerce, an Open SaaS ecommerce platform. Mobile optimised, BigCommerce integrates with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Masterpass. BigCommerce has no additional transaction fees and with the Cardstream gateway alongside, enables PCI-compliant ecommerce websites for strong security of customer data.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

EMQ enables real-time payouts for mobile wallets globally

Hong Kong-based fintech EMQ has announced an improvement to its payment capabilities by allowing real-time payouts to mobile wallets in Indonesia. This complements EMQ’s ability to provide an integrated suite of payment solutions globally with direct access to Indonesia’s wallet ecosystems. Its augmented mobile wallet payout to Indonesia is now available across all the fintech’s global markets.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Oliver Wyman Digital launches Edge

Oliver Wyman Digital has launched Edge, a digital platform with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to help incumbent banks and digital challengers accelerate their digital ventures and improve their customer experience. Built by Oliver Wyman Digital's in-house team of designers and engineers, Edge is a cloud-native platform that is...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

ECOMMPAY expands its Open Banking capabilities across Europe

ECOMMPAY, an international payment service provider with its own fintech ecosystem for business growth, has announced the expansion of its Open Banking capabilities to cover Romania, Spain, and Greece. ECOMMPAY’s Open Banking solution now covers 20 countries with users able to connect to 2,000 banks, allowing them to make instant...
ECONOMY

