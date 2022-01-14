China’s 5G smartphone shipments jump 63.5% in 2021 – CAICT

No matter where you go or what you want to do, the TCL 30 V 5G smartphone will support you. Delivering enhanced NXTVISION technology, it gives you gorgeous visuals and fantastic imagery. In fact, it has everything you need to capture and create content on the go. That includes a triple rear camera that has a 50 MP main camera and a 6.7-inch display. Additionally, it provides optical stabilization, ensuring you get super clear pictures and smooth videos. Furthermore, the HDR recording and playback feature has dedicated modes for low blue light, brightness, and reading. This means that all the time you spend looking at your small screen is comfortable. Impressively, it also has Super Night mode, 4K video, optical zoom, and optical wide-angle lens. Overall, you’ll use it to capture every memory.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO