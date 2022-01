Eric Nam is an accidental K-pop star. Growing up in Atlanta and graduating from college in Boston, he did not expect that in his 20s he’d sign to a K-pop label, be named 2016 Man of the Year by GQ Korea, and become a go-to television personality in South Korea. His music, imbued with his charisma and charm, has charted globally. As fun as it is, the K-pop machine can be a real grind — it chews up young people as often as it mints them as stars.

