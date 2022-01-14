ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6% in the...

95.5 FM WIFC

Germany offers cooperation on renewables to defuse tensions with Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economics Minister Robert Habeck wants to engage Russia economically by cooperating on renewable energy supplies to help de-escalate tensions over Ukraine, he told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview published on Friday. “We should also think about new business areas that can help lead both...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
95.5 FM WIFC

West no longer mulling cutting off Russia from Swift -Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) – Western governments are no longer considering cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing German government sources. Handelsblatt reported that, according to its government sources, economic sanctions targeting major Russian banks were being considered as an alternative. The...
ECONOMY
95.5 FM WIFC

Exclusive-French power policy shift has left EDF in shock, CEO says

PARIS (Reuters) -The CEO of EDF on Monday broke with the convention that bosses of French state companies don’t criticise the government to express “real shock” and indignation after the utility was told to sell more power to rivals at below-market prices. In a memo to managers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

Chinese Economy Grew by 8.1% as Lifted by Q4 Performance

The fourth quarter and full-year growth record of the Chinese economy was the buy signal for many investors. Despite the pangs of the coronavirus pandemic and the struggle towards recovery by most nations, the Chinese government stirred its economy to grow by 8.1% for 2021, a feat that was complemented by the impressive growth performance recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

China’s economy grew 8.1% in 2021 compared to a year ago

Fresh data from China overnight showed the nation's economic growth slowing to 4% pace in the fourth quarter, from 4.9% Y/Y growth in the third quarter, bringing the full-year growth to 8.1% Y/Y, weighed down by property-market crisis and new coronavirus outbreaks. FY21 GDP grew 8.1% Y/Y missing analyst expectations...
RETAIL
News Channel Nebraska

China's economy grew 4% in the last quarter of 2021

China's economy grew just 4% in the last quarter of 2021, its slowest pace in a year and a half as the country struggled with a deepening property crisis, renewed Covid outbreaks and Beijing's strict no-tolerance approach to controlling the virus. Still, that figure was higher than expected by economists.
ECONOMY
95.5 FM WIFC

China’s Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6% from a year earlier, according to a...
RETAIL
95.5 FM WIFC

Australia’s Wesfarmers flags lower first-half profit hurt by coronavirus curbs

(Reuters) – Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year’s A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Kmart Group, one of the top revenue-contributing units of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

European indices in red; U.K. economy grew by 0.9% in November

London -0.13%. U.K. November monthly GDP rose +0.9% M/M vs +0.4% expected, and prior month's reading of +0.1%. Quarterly, GDP +1.1% 3M/3M vs +0.8% expected, prior +0.9%. Germany -0.79%. The German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid surging COVID-19 cases, pandemic-related restrictions and supply chain pressures. France -0.83%. December...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

German economy shrank as much as 1% in final quarter of 2021

Germany's economy contracted by as much as 1% in the final quarter of 2021 as the emergence of the coronavirus's omicron strain added to drags on output from supply snarls and the fastest inflation in three decades. Gross domestic product shrank by between 0.5% and 1% in the three-month period,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association said on Thursday it expected Europe's largest economy to grow 3.5% this year, giving a more cautious forecast than the government as it warned companies could face another "stop-and-go year" due to the pandemic. "The order books are full, but production is not...
INDUSTRY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Economy Likely Grew Over 8% in 2021, Chief Economists Say

(Yicai Global) Jan. 12 -- China’s economy is expected to have expanded by 8.06 percent last year, despite a marked slowdown in the fourth quarter, and should maintain good long-term growth, according to a survey of chief economists ahead of the release of gross domestic product data for 2021 next week.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK consumer prices rise at fastest pace in almost 30 years

Consumer prices in the United Kingdom have risen at the fastest pace in almost 30 years as higher costs for energy, transportation, food and furniture squeezed household incomes.Inflation accelerated to 5.4% in the 12 months through December, up from November's 5.1%, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Last month's annual figure is the highest since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.Economists warned that inflation is likely to rise further in the coming months as tax increases and the full impact of a recent surge in energy prices hit consumers. Gas and electricity bills for millions of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from...
TECHNOLOGY

