German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

Consumer prices in the United Kingdom have risen at the fastest pace in almost 30 years as higher costs for energy, transportation, food and furniture squeezed household incomes.Inflation accelerated to 5.4% in the 12 months through December, up from November's 5.1%, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Last month's annual figure is the highest since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.Economists warned that inflation is likely to rise further in the coming months as tax increases and the full impact of a recent surge in energy prices hit consumers. Gas and electricity bills for millions of...
