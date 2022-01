Two months after its release, TWICE’s latest album is still going strong on the Billboard charts!. On January 11 local time, Billboard revealed that TWICE’s third studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” had spent its eighth consecutive week on its famous Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States), making it the group’s first album ever to achieve the feat. For the week ending on January 15, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” stayed strong at No. 148 on the Billboard 200.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO