ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badgers Handle Buckeyes

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin mens basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Ohio...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Filibuster becomes new litmus test for Democrats

Attitudes on the Senate filibuster could be emerging as a key litmus test for lawmakers and candidates as the parliamentary procedure hinders Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. The abortion-rights groups EMILY’s List and NARAL said on Tuesday that they would not support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) if she did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
CBS News

Supreme Court won't accelerate challenge to Texas abortion law

Washington — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state's ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy