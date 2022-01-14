Tennis-Reaction to Australian government cancelling Djokovic visa again

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty took a step closer to a potential fourth-round showdown with Naomi Osaka with a second flawless display at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Rafael Nadal ramped up his march towards a men's record 21st Grand Slam crown, but needed five match points to put away a tenacious qualifier and reach the third round.
The impressive Barty, chasing a first title at her home Slam, barely broke sweat as she breezed past Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.
The ultra-consistent Barty, who won the singles and doubles titles at a lead-up tournament in Adelaide, hasn't dropped her serve for 48 straight games over five matches this year.
Comments / 0