Tennis-Reaction to Australian government cancelling Djokovic visa again

For the first time since 2017, Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open.Murray, who has endured several injury hit seasons, out-lasted Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set first-round battle to progress in Melbourne.Having reached the final of the ATP event in Sydney last week, Murray continued to show signs of somewhere approaching his best recent form in a performance of trademark fight and resistance to fell the 21st seed.Taro Daniel will be his opponent in the next round. The 28-year-old beat Tomás Barrios in straight sets in his first round encounter, and has the chance...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO