Public Health

Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said on Friday, as a growing wave of infections swept the country driven by the more contagious Omicron variant. Andersson,...

BBC

Swedish PM under fire for illegal immigrant cleaner

Sweden's prime minister has come under fire after a cleaner was detained for working illegally at her home. The police arrived at Magdalena Andersson's house after the burglar alarm was accidentally set off at the property in Nacka, near Stockholm. On arrival, the police discovered that one of the two...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Swedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated. Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive amid a mounting...
WORLD
Daily Herald

Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia

SYDNEY -- Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, as case numbers hit new highs across the country and health officials warned that the real number of cases is likely much higher than testing shows. Turnbull, who was prime minister from 2015 to 2018, confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Israel will see 2-4 million COVID infections in current wave: PM

Israel could see up to nearly 40 percent of the population infected by coronavirus during the current wave, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as testing facilities nationwide buckled. "Data presented at the cabinet meeting indicates that here, in Israel, between two to four million citizens in total will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

PM Holness says no more lock downs amid fourth wave of COVID-19 Infections

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says there will be no more lock downs even as cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to increase. Speaking at a news conference on January 9, the Prime Minister said the government will not return to lock downs as a containment strategy for COVID-19. This ends speculation that the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 would see him overturn a position he took in November last year.
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Swedish Security Service investigates drones at three nuclear plants

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Security Service has taken over an investigation regarding unauthorized drones at three Swedish nuclear power plants on Friday, it said in a statement on Monday. Police in Sweden deployed patrols and helicopters to the Forsmark nuclear plant to hunt for a drone seen flying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtvbam.com

Philippines confirms community transmission of Omicron, cases hit record

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine health ministry confirmed the local spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around Manila on Saturday, as infections hit a record high for a third straight day. “We are seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mycbs4.com

United announces 3,000 employees test positive for COVID and cuts flights amid surge

United Airlines has announced it's dropping 11 routes to small cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago. The airline now joins Delta and American who have also stopped service to some low demand markets since the pandemic started. This as United continues to deal with employee sick calls because of the latest COVID-19 surge, officials say close to 3,000 of United's employees have tested positive for coronavirus and are out from work, this despite being one of the first companies in the country to announce a vaccine mandate for workers.
HOUSTON, TX
UN News Centre

Africa’s fourth COVID wave flattens out after six-week surge

After a six-week surge, Africa’s fourth pandemic wave, which has been mainly driven by the Omicron variant, is flattening, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. WHO said that this marked the shortest surge since the pandemic began on the continent, where total cases have exceeded 10.2 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Western Australia state to stay shut as Omicron stalks the east

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The state of Western Australia has cancelled plans to reopen its borders on Feb. 5 citing health risks from a surge in Omicron cases elsewhere in the country, as the tally of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began topped 2 million. WA Premier Mark McGowan made...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will extend its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from next month, its health ministry said on Friday. Singapore is among the first few countries to recommend boosters for that age group, following Germany, the United States, Israel and Hungary.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
MILITARY
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
wtvbam.com

U.S. stands with Bosnia in crisis times – U.S. top official

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – The United States stands with Bosnia-Herzegovina at this time of crisis just as it has during and after the Balkan country’s war in the 1990s, and will act against those who threaten its stability, a U.S. top diplomat said on Thursday. Bosnia has been going...
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and a...
MILITARY

