ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

New Provider Announced For Beggarwood Practice

By Basingstoke Observer
basingstokeobserver.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new provider has been selected to run a GP practice, ensuring continuity of care for patients. The Beggarwood Surgery in Basingstoke will be run by Camrose, Gillies and Hackwood, often known as CGH, from 1 February 2022 following a...

www.basingstokeobserver.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

KHSC announces new service providing midwifery support for newborns, parents

A new clinic service from Community Midwives of Kingston and Kingston Health Sciences Centre will provide additional support for newborns and parents after being discharged from the hospital. The Well Newborn and Parent Clinic launched earlier this month and was announced by KHSC in a news release issued on Thursday.
HEALTH SERVICES
Hays Post

Four new providers join medical staff at HaysMed

Four new providers have joined the medical staff at HaysMed. Kristin L. Babcock, MMS, PA-C is a new provider at the Convenient Care Walk In Clinic. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Kansas State University in Manhattan and her Masters of Medical Science, Physician Assistant from St. Louis University in St. Louis. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
HAYS, KS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccg#Wight#Nhs#Basingstoke#Cgh#Nhs Hampshire
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
CBS Denver

American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate Help

(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks. “We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Doctors warn hospitals ‘not coping’ as study links A&E waits to deaths

Hospitals are not able to cope with current pressures, senior doctors have warned, as a new study links long A&E waits to an increased risk of death. Patients waiting more than five hours within an emergency department are at an increased risk of dying, according to a study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal (EMJ).The study’s findings come as emergency care performance across England continues to deteriorate, and as pressures across hospitals mean that more patients are waiting for more than four hours in A&E departments than ever before.According to the research, death rates for patients waiting between six and...
HEALTH SERVICES
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
PIX11

New technology provides pet owners an alternative to cremation

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — Whether it’s through burial or cremation, when it comes to the end of your pet’s life, there are a handful of options to say goodbye. But with new technology, pet owners are turning to water — instead of fire — to bring their pets back to mother nature. Meghan McFadden lost her […]
OCEANSIDE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy