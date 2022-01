An "eternal flame" in memory of soldiers killed during the India-Pakistan War of 1971 at one of Delhi's most symbolic landmarks was put out Friday, 50 years after it was first lit. The Amar Jawan Jyoti or flame of the immortal soldier was installed at the India Gate in New Delhi following the conflict, which eventually led to the creation of independent Bangladesh. It had burned ever since, fuelled first by cylinders of liquified petroleum gas and later with piped gas. But the current Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi inaugurated a new National War Memorial nearby in 2019, with its own eternal flame.

INDIA ・ 1 HOUR AGO