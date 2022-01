The grand slam stage inspired Emma Raducanu once again as she marked her Australian Open debut with victory in the battle of the US Open champions against Sloane Stephens.Wins have been hard to come by for the 19-year-old since her extraordinary success in New York in September but, back on the big stage, Raducanu found the right formula to claim a 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory.She lost just four points in a startling first set that admittedly was woeful from Stephens before the American hit her stride in the second.That set up a first ever decider at this level for Raducanu...

