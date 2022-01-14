ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum Group Metals GAAP EPS of -$0.04

By Meghavi Singh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatinum Group Metals press release (NYSE:PLG): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.04....

SunPower sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA at low end of guidance range

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -1.5% post-market after disclosing preliminary Q4 adjusted EBITDA came in at the low end of previous guidance of $18M-$41M. The company says $6.5M of Residential EBITDA was effectively pushed into 2022 because of weather in California and impacts from COVID-19, and another $3M was spent on sales and marketing to expand its serviceable solar market to underpenetrated areas nationally.
Ryan Specialty Group prices senior notes offering

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) has priced an offering of $400M in aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2030. Notes were priced at 100% of par. Sale of the notes is expected to complete on February 3, 2022. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes,...
Comerica GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.08, revenue of $750M beats by $16.02M

Comerica press release (NYSE:CMA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.08. Revenue of $750M (+2.2% Y/Y) beats by $16.02M. The allowance for credit losses decreased $21 million to $618 million at December 31, 2021, reflecting a reduction in criticized loans and sustained favorable economic forecasts. As a percentage of total loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.26 percent, a decrease of 7 basis points.
Kinder Morgan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.43B beats by $820M

Kinder Morgan press release (NYSE:KMI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $4.43B (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $820M. 2022 Outlook: KMI expects to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the 2021 declared dividends. KMI expects to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion; and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3, below our long-term target of approximately 4.5 times. The $4.7 billion DCF and 4.3 times leverage metric do not reflect the potential impact of the possible use of up to $750 million available for attractive opportunities, including share repurchases.
Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
SoFi stock price target upped at Rosenblatt on bank charter approval

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan reiterates Buy rating on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) following the company's regulatory approval to become a national bank. Shares of SOFI jump 16% in pre-market trading, though it's still off nearly 60% from its Feb. 2021 peak. The analyst's EBITDA estimate for 2022 moves to $235M vs....
Bank of America Q4 Earnings to reflect growth across divisions

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.19B (+10.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
What's in store for Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.59B (+7.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06, revenue of $22.06B misses by $130M

Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $22.06B (+9.8% Y/Y) misses by $130M. Net interest income up $1.2 billion, or 11%, to $11.4 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and investment of excess liquidity – Noninterest income up 8% to $10.7 billion, driven by record asset management fees and record investment banking revenue.
ASML Holding GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50, revenue of €4.98B misses by €130M

ASML Holding press release (NASDAQ:ASML): Q4 GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50. Revenue of €4.98B (-5.0% Y/Y) misses by €130M. Q4 net bookings of €7.1 billion. ASML expects Q1 2022 net sales between €3.3 billion and €3.5 billion and a gross margin of around 49%. The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately €2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters.
