NZD/USD facing wall of resistance at 7-week highs [Video]

By Ali Mortazavi
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter completing an interesting bullish reversal pattern, NZD buyers are challenged with a firm resistance area around 7-week highs. As we can see on the daily chart below, the Kiwi has been trading in a beautiful descending channel since February 2021. Following the latest rally, the NZD/USD now appears to have...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s). Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: NZD/USD

NZD/USD is exhibiting all the characteristics of a bear flag pattern, and anyone who is a "NZD bull" should be concerned. First, the consolidation since December 2021 has been a bearish consolidation, not about to get back above the 38% retracement of the October 2021 highs to December 2021 lows.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD preserves buying interest with technical support [Video]

NZDUSD has been quite unstable, oscillating between gains and losses within the 0.6700 – 0.6900 territory since the drop to a one-year low of 0.6699 in December. Yet, despite the fluctuations, the pair managed to build a soft upward trajectory in the short-term picture with the help of a strong supportive trendline.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Weekly Lower Top At 83.97 Resistance? [Video]

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete top down analysis of the AUDJPY. Review my previous AUDJPY analysis here. Monthly support at 78.46 and 77.85, resistance at 85.80. Monthly chart is in an uptrend showing higher tops and bottoms. However, MACD may...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD stops near 200-SMA: Temporary pause or bullish setup? [Video]

USDCAD slumped towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2495 after its bullish efforts to cross above the 50-day SMA and enter the 1.2700 territory collapsed, with the pair set to close 1.40% lower this week. Thursday’s session seems to have formed a bullish hammer candlestick in the chart,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Learn to Trade Forex: How to trade against the main trend - USD/JPY short [Video]

CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD resumes bullish bias at two-month high [Video]

AUDUSD opened Thursday’s session on a positive note, aiming to repeat Thursday’s rally, which cracked the ceiling around 0.7274. The price has already recovered half of November’s sell-off to trade at a 2-month high, with the momentum indicators hinting at additional gains as the RSI has bounced back above its 50 neutral level to mark fresh highs. Likewise, the MACD jumped to the highest level since November, while the rising Stochastics are still some distance below their 80 overbought number, signaling that there is more room for improvement in the market.
MARKETS
investing.com

NZD/USD Breaks The Upper End Of A Sideways Range

NZD/USD traded higher on Thursday, breaking above the upper bound of the sideways range that had been containing most of the price action since Nov. 25. In our view, this has changed from a short-term outlook to positive one for now. We believe that the bulls could soon challenge the...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY halts pullback but will it make fresh highs? [Video]

JPY halted the pullback from the five-year high of 116.33 around the 115.00 level on Tuesday, but the close below the 115.50 – 115.25 region is still keeping downside risks alive in the market. The technical picture is also warning that bears have some fuel in the tank as...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hopes for bullish development above channel [Video]

GBPUSD is currently positioned at a crucial make-or-break point, testing the top line of the seven-month-old bearish channel slightly below the 1.3600 psychological level. A decisive close above that threshold could bring new buyers into the market, with the price likely heading straight up to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 in the aftermath, while not far above, an extension beyond the 1.3835 – 1.3900 resistance zone would finally clear the way towards the key 1.4000 mark.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD indecisive but some patience could be exercised [Video]

EURUSD resumed its negative momentum during Monday's early European trading hours after barely closing above the restrictive 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on Friday at 1.1359. As long as the ascending trendline is building the soft upward trajectory in the short-term picture, the focus will remain on the upside. That...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 1.1280 key support

EUR/USD remains pressured after breaking 200-SMA for the first time in two weeks. Bearish MACD signals, weekly descending trend line also keep sellers hopeful. Two-month-old support line challenges sellers, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support. EUR/USD fails to cheer greenback weakness, stays depressed around 1.1310 during the initial Asian session...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: Gold continues upward

Gold surged over geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine. Following a three-week-long sideways grind, the break above the triple top at 1830 indicates strong commitment from the buy-side. 1850 is the next level to clear, which would lead to November’s peak at 1877. The RSI has...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back to seven-week-old support below 0.7200

AUD/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA to retest the key support line. Sluggish MACD, steady RSI add to the bearish bias. Bulls have a bumpy road until staying below 200-DMA. AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7190, down 0.50% intraday during early Friday. That said, the Aussie pair took a U-turn from the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Pair is Now Facing Resistance Near the 1.3600 zone

The British Pound started a downside correction from the 1.3740 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair traded below the 1.3680 level to move into a short-term bearish zone. There was a close below the 1.3600 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded as low...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Breaks Key Resistance, Dollar Under Pressure

NZD/USD started a fresh increase from the 0.6735 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.6790 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD cleared the 1.1380 resistance, and GBP/USD extended gains above 1.3620. The US CPI increased 7% in Dec 2021 (YoY), like the market forecast. NZD/USD...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.1300

EUR/USD has found support near 1.1300 early Friday. Technical outlook suggests that recovery attempts are likely to remain as corrections. Euro could find demand in case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the markets. EUR/USD has declined toward 1.1300 during the Asian trading hours on Friday but managed to erase its...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD strengthened to 8-week highs near 1.1350 despite an unconvincing Euro performance [Video]

The headline US CPI inflation rate increased to 7.0% while the underlying rate was slightly above forecasts. US consumer prices increased 0.5% for December and marginally above consensus forecasts. The year-on-year inflation rate increased to 7.0% from 6.8% which was in line with expectations and the highest figure since 1982. Energy prices declined slightly on the month with a 29.3% increase over the year.
BUSINESS

