Millington, TN

Tennessee guardsmen deploying on yearslong mission to Africa

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — More than 80 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company deployed this week on the first leg of an overseas mission.

The 268th is based in Millington and composed of soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order. On Monday, the company flew to Fort Bliss, Texas, for final pre-deployment training before traveling to the Horn of Africa. During their yearlong overseas deployment, the guardsmen will perform several missions, including base defense and critical site security.

“The 268th will provide security assets for ongoing missions with U.S. Africa Command,” 1st Lt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company, said in a news release. “We are trained and ready for what lies ahead.”

