Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites

By YURAS KARMANAU, FRANK BAJAK - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A cyberattack left a number of Ukrainian...

Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
Trumann Democrat

US, Russia dig in heels over Ukraine as tensions mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States and Russia dug in their heels Wednesday over Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border with no sign either will relent from entrenched positions that have raised fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe. Ahead of critical talks Friday...
U.S. POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine's border would constitute an invasion, saying that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action. His stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin came in remarks from the White...
U.S. POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance. The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine...
MILITARY
Trumann Democrat

Top US, Russian diplomats meet with Ukraine future on brink

GENEVA (AP) — The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are holding crucial talks on Friday as a weeks-long standoff over Ukraine teeters on the cusp of a pivotal and potentially violent phase, with rising concerns that Europe may again be beset by war. U.S. Secretary of...
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trumann Democrat

4 Belarus officials charged with air piracy

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat. The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, recounted how a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

