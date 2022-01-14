Cyberattack in Ukraine targets government websites

A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States and Russia dug in their heels Wednesday over Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border with no sign either will relent from entrenched positions that have raised fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe. Ahead of critical talks Friday...
BERLIN (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine's border would constitute an invasion, saying that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action. His stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin came in remarks from the White...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance. The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine...
GENEVA (AP) — The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are holding crucial talks on Friday as a weeks-long standoff over Ukraine teeters on the cusp of a pivotal and potentially violent phase, with rising concerns that Europe may again be beset by war. U.S. Secretary of...
GENEVA — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he didn’t expect any breakthroughs in talks with Russia on Ukraine, but the two sides are on a “clearer path” to understanding each other’s concerns. Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov...
Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
A former member of the Obama administration pushed back after President Biden brushed aside a question from a Fox News reporter about allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the first move in Ukraine and called it "stupid." "It isn't a stupid question," former Obama Director of Global Engagement Brett...
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat. The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, recounted how a...
The Justice Department told a federal appeals court that four pages of Trump White House records will be given to the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The DOJ says those documents are not covered by a temporary injunction barring release of many other Trump records. But...
The federal government has started rolling out the website, covidtests.gov, where Americans can order Covid tests online for free. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the website is in its testing phase and will officially launch Wednesday morning. Nany Americans were able to submit orders on Tuesday, while...
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said President Biden's nearly two-hour long press conference on Wednesday was a show of "stamina" towards Russian President Vladamir Putin. "I mean, it's long for a presidential press conference. It's long specifically for him. He hasn't done nearly this long," Maddow said. Biden's rare presser marked nearly...
