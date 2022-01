Jorissa Neutelings was appointed as ABN AMRO’s new Chief Digital Officer on 1 December 2021. Ms Neutelings has taken over from Frank Verkerk, who had been in charge of the bank’s digital activities since January 2019. Drawing on her broad experience in innovation and digitalisation in combination with business development, Ms Neutelings will focus on further implementing the bank’s strategy of being ‘a personal bank in the digital age’.

