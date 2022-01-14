ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said on Friday, as a growing wave of infections swept the country driven by the more contagious Omicron variant. Andersson,...

BBC

Swedish PM under fire for illegal immigrant cleaner

Sweden's prime minister has come under fire after a cleaner was detained for working illegally at her home. The police arrived at Magdalena Andersson's house after the burglar alarm was accidentally set off at the property in Nacka, near Stockholm. On arrival, the police discovered that one of the two...
IMMIGRATION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, as case numbers hit new highs across the country and health officials warned that the real number of cases is likely much higher than testing shows. Turnbull, who was prime minister from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Swedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated. Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive amid a mounting...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

PM Holness says no more lock downs amid fourth wave of COVID-19 Infections

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says there will be no more lock downs even as cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to increase. Speaking at a news conference on January 9, the Prime Minister said the government will not return to lock downs as a containment strategy for COVID-19. This ends speculation that the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 would see him overturn a position he took in November last year.
WORLD
AFP

Israel will see 2-4 million Covid infections in current wave: PM

Israel could see up to nearly 40 percent of the population infected by coronavirus during the current wave, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, as testing facilities nationwide buckled. "Data presented at the cabinet meeting indicates that here, in Israel, between two to four million citizens in total will be infected during this current wave," Bennett wrote on his Twitter account. A country of just 9.4 million, Israel has seen infections nearly quadruple over the past week compared to the previous one. The health ministry reported 17,518 new infections on Saturday. A lack of testing sites created huge pressure on the existent ones, causing the government to revise its testing policy and as of Friday designate the PCR tests, the most accurate, only for people at risk and over 60.
WORLD
mycbs4.com

United announces 3,000 employees test positive for COVID and cuts flights amid surge

United Airlines has announced it's dropping 11 routes to small cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago. The airline now joins Delta and American who have also stopped service to some low demand markets since the pandemic started. This as United continues to deal with employee sick calls because of the latest COVID-19 surge, officials say close to 3,000 of United's employees have tested positive for coronavirus and are out from work, this despite being one of the first companies in the country to announce a vaccine mandate for workers.
HOUSTON, TX
albuquerqueexpress.com

Africa's fourth COVID wave flattens out after six-week surge

After a six-week surge, Africa's fourth pandemic wave, which has been mainly driven by the Omicron variant, is flattening, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. WHO said that this marked the shortest surge since the pandemic began on the continent, where total cases have exceeded 10.2 million. Recorded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Sweden registers more than 37,000 new COVID-19 cases, new record

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 37,886 cases on Jan. 18, health agency data showed on Wednesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Mexico reports record number of COVID-19 cases as testing increases

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered a record daily increase of more than 60,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as the country steps up testing for the virus. In the past 24 hours, more than 150,000 test results were logged, the ministry’s data showed,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

England’s COVID-19 prevalence falls back from record high

LONDON (Reuters) – The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England fell back from a record high in the week ending January 15, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with an estimated 1 in 20 people infected. The ONS Infection Survey showed that prevalence had fallen back from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Taiwan to mandate COVID vaccination proof for entertainment venues

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan will mandate the use of passes that provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry into entertainment venues, the government said on Thursday, as it seeks to reduce infection risks while tackling a small rise in domestic Omicron cases. The Central Epidemic Command Centre said that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Taliban delegation due in Norway for humanitarian talks

OSLO (Reuters) – Representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban will arrive in Norway on Sunday for three days of talks on how to alleviate a humanitarian crisis, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Friday. “These meetings do not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban. But we must talk...
ADVOCACY
wincountry.com

Poland sees new daily record of 36,665 COVID cases

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new daily COVID-19 infections, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said ahead of the release of official figures. He added that cases will continue to be very high in the coming days, climbing over 50,000 next week. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
MILITARY
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
Reuters

EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from...
TECHNOLOGY
wincountry.com

Borders must not be moved by force, Germany’s Scholz says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Borders in Europe must not be moved by force, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that after years of rising tensions around Ukraine’s border with Russia, it was impossible to stay silent on the matter. In a speech delivered by video link to the World...
POLITICS

