Why the uranium price is set to keep rising

By Alex Rankine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazakhstan’s “dominant” role in the uranium market is “akin to that of the Opec+ group in crude oil”, says Neil Hume in the Financial Times. So turmoil in the country has sent uranium prices up more than 8% in a week to $45.65 a pound. The country is the world’s leading...

#Uranium Market#Nuclear Fuel#Nuclear Weapon#The Financial Times#Kazakh#Les Echos#Ig
