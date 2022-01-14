ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top games CEO compensation totaled $842m in 2020

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday market intelligence firm Games One revealed in a new survey that compensation for the 42 highest-paid video games CEOs totaled $842 million in the year of 2020. The data, which was compiled from company fillings, shows that...

gamesindustry.biz

Newzoo: Mobile game revenue generated $93.2bn in 2021

Today Newzoo released a new report that says that mobile game consumer spending reached $93.2 billion in 2021. The figure represents an increase of 7.3% year-over-year when compared to last year. The market intelligence firm's report goes on to say that the mobile game revenue made up 52% of 2021's...
gamesindustry.biz

Gamigo forms new launch department in publishing expansion

Gamigo is preparing to ramp up its efforts in MMO publisher with the formation of a new launch department. The team will be directly responsible for bringing new titles to the market and providing publishing support for any developers that sign with Gamigo. The launch department will be led by...
invenglobal.com

Call of Duty and ABK games will remain on Playstation, says Microsoft Gaming CEO

After much speculation and conjecture about the future of ABK games like Call of Duty and Overwatch on Playstation platforms, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed on Thursday that the company will continue to honor existing agreements with Sony and keep those games on the platform. The decision follows the announcement that Microsoft is acquiring Activision-Blizzard-King for just under $70 Billion dollars.
gamesindustry.biz

GDC survey takes dev temperature on studio toxicity unions, blockchain, more

Every year, the Game Developers Conference runs a State of the Industry Survey, asking developers their thoughts on a variety of industry topics, from the timeless to the topical. In advance of this year's show (set for March 21-25 in San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center), GDC organizer and Informa VP...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Blizzard reiterates commitment to cultural change

In the wake of the Microsoft acquisition, head of Blizzard Entertainment Mike Ybarra has reiterated the company's commitment to improving its workplace culture. In a blog post published yesterday, he outlined actions the company is taking as he announced that the top priority was to "rebuild trust in Blizzard." Among...
SPY

Will Microsoft Ruin Activision Blizzard Or Fix It? What This Deal Means for Gamers

Tuesday, January 18 may well be remembered as one of the biggest moments in the history of the gaming industry. That probably sounds like hyperbole, but yesterday Microsoft announced that it was buying game maker Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion. Activision Blizzard is the company behind blockbuster games such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and, of course, Candy Crush. In a statement, Microsoft said that the sale would “provide building blocks for the metaverse”. “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the...
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
gamesindustry.biz

Take-Two's Zynga takeover | Podcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast is now available to download, discussing the biggest stories from the past week (or at least the time of recording). On this episode, we start with Take-Two's $12.7bn acquisition of mobile giant Zynga, delving into why the publisher of GTA and Borderlands might want to grow its presence in the mobile market.
gamesindustry.biz

Activision Blizzard tells SEC it's unaware of employee strike

An Activision Blizzard filing with the SEC today said the publisher was not aware of any labor strikes or significant legal proceedings against the company, despite an ongoing walkout at Raven Software and a pair of gender discrimination lawsuits from government agencies. As pointed out by Axios' Stephen Totilo this...
AFP

Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled its big-ticket plans to buy US video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, a record-smashing acquisition in the gaming sector. An acquisition of Activision could help Microsoft shore up weaknesses when it comes to mobile games and esports.
CBS LA

Microsoft To Acquire Santa Monica-Based Activision Blizzard In $68.7 Billion Deal

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Microsoft announced Tuesday it would acquire Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash to gain a foothold in the metaverse. Sign on facade of office of videogame publisher Activision in the Silicon Beach area of Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Activision Blizzard — whose studios are behind several successful PC, console, and mobile video game franchises such as “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call Of Duty,” and “Candy Crush” — employs nearly 10,000 people around the world. The Santa Monica video game company also has a global eSports franchises like “Overwatch League,”...
