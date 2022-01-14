Top games CEO compensation totaled $842m in 2020

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Microsoft announced Tuesday it would acquire Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash to gain a foothold in the metaverse.
Sign on facade of office of videogame publisher Activision in the Silicon Beach area of Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Activision Blizzard — whose studios are behind several successful PC, console, and mobile video game franchises such as “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call Of Duty,” and “Candy Crush” — employs nearly 10,000 people around the world. The Santa Monica video game company also has a global eSports franchises like “Overwatch League,”...
