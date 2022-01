In collaboration with the Galata ‘ON AIR’ team. Since 2013, Galata has inspired our Cisco employees in India. We hire a hall and perform dances, sing songs, play instruments, act out skits, organize a fashion show, and enjoy some stand-up comedy at this annual cultural event. It’s a time of coming together, and meeting our colleagues and friends in person. Local leaders participate in the fashion show. Employees boost their confidence by performing and participating in the event. We feel energized! Our employees eagerly look forward to this event every year. In 2020, Galata was cancelled, but 2021 was a year of new beginnings.

