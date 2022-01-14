Former Philadelphia Eagle Papale Coming To Clarion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jalen Hurts has shown the Eagles enough to come back as their starter in 2022, at least that is what general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. Time will tell if Hurts comes back as the team’s clear-cut No. 1 QB, or if Roseman brings in another quarterback to compete with the third-year signal-caller or even acquires an established star, but as it stands three days after the Birds’ season ended in Tampa, the 23-year-old is in the team’s plans for 2022. “Jalen knows where he stands with us,” Sirianni said. “He knows he’s our...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO