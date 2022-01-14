ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian stocks suffer as the world fears it will invade Ukraine

By Alex Rankine
Cover picture for the article“The Russian economy is at its strongest in years,” says Anna Hirtenstein in The Wall Street Journal. A “gusher of gas and oil revenues” has helped make the rouble one of the few emerging market currencies to hold its own against the dollar over the past year. Russia only needs oil...

Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russian economy shudders amid Ukraine war fears

Russian stock values on the Moscow Exchange's benchmark RTS Index fell on Tuesday to their lowest value since February 2021. As Kommersant reports, since last week, the Russian markets have lost 13%-15% in value. Things are not moving in the right direction: The RTS ended Tuesday 7.3% down on Monday's close. The market tremors are seen by analysts as a response to escalating concern over the prospect of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine and associated Western sanctions threats.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden predicts Putin will invade Ukraine

During his first press conference of the year on Wednesday, President Joe Biden predicted that Russia will move to invade Ukraine. “I’m not so sure [Putin] has ascertained what he will do. My guess is that he will move in. He has to do something,” Biden said. “He is trying to find his place in the world between China and the West.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian invasion fears prompt UK to give Ukraine extra weapons and training aid

Britain is providing further “self-defence” weapons and training to Ukraine amid concerns over a possible Russian invasion.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said light anti-armour defensive weapons systems would be supplied to Ukraine, with a “small number” of UK personnel travelling to the country to provide training.The announcement came after he warned tens of thousands of Russian troops are positioned next to the Ukrainian border, explaining the deployment is “not routine” and they are equipped with tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, rocket artillery and short-range ballistic missiles.He told MPs there is “real cause of concern” over the scale of the force being assembled...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss demands Russia 'halts its aggression' and 'engage in meaningful talks' amid fears Putin is preparing to invade Ukraine as Moscow carries out military exercises close to western border

The Foreign Secretary has c'alled for Russia to 'halt its aggression' amid fears Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine. Liz Truss tweeted: 'Russia is waging a disinformation campaign intended to destabilise and justify an invasion of its sovereign neighbour Ukraine. 'Russia must halt its aggression, de-escalate and engage in meaningful...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
moneyweek.com

Why the West must invest in defence – and you should too

A regular and surreal night-time discussion with friends at my expensive single-sex boarding school was what we would do after the four-minute warning went off. This was the public alert system, which from 1953-1992 would warn of an imminent nuclear strike by the USSR. Rather than seeking shelter, it was agreed the best course of action was to race down to the nearby girls’ high school. Given it was at least a three-minute sprint and willing partners were probably hiding away or in a shelter, the naivety of our tactical plan is obvious now. Yet even during the MAD era (mutually assured destruction, in a nuclear conflict), warfare was still conventional and consisted of throwing vast amounts of ordnance at the enemy from the land, sea and air, then putting in troops to take over. There was also a reasonable belief that the Good Guys – us, Nato and democratic allies – would win. Both of these are now in serious doubt.
WORLD
The Independent

Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.Benchmarks in Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real...
MARKETS

