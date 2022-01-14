ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruegge breaks record that had stood at Kingsburg for 55 years

(KGPE) – Watch highlights of Sunnyside’s 78-65 win at Roosevelt Thursday night in boys basketball, and hear about the record-breaking night Kingsburg senior Matthew Ruegge had Wednesday in a win at Central Valley Christian.

