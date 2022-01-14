Ruegge breaks record that had stood at Kingsburg for 55 years
(KGPE) – Watch highlights of Sunnyside’s 78-65 win at Roosevelt Thursday night in boys basketball, and hear about the record-breaking night Kingsburg senior Matthew Ruegge had Wednesday in a win at Central Valley Christian.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0