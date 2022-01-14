ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas power supplies depend on natural gas flows no one tracks

For two consecutive winters, cold weather has caused Texas gas production to plunge but the size of those drops depends on who you ask. Days after the most recent chill, state regulators said just 2% of output was lost although independent researchers contend it was more than triple that....

MySanAntonio

Cold sends Texas natural gas supplies plunging for second time this month

(Bloomberg) -- For the second time this month, Texas natural gas supplies have dropped along with temperatures in the state’s biggest gas fields. Dry gas production on Thursday was down by nearly 7%, according to preliminary BloombergNEF data based on pipeline flows. That’s the biggest decline since Jan. 2, when a similar blast of frigid air also curbed supplies.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
State
Texas State
Seekingalpha.com

Energy Transfer to supply gas to Vistra power plants despite dispute

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) says it will provide natural gas to Vistra's (NYSE:VST) Texas power plants through the end of March under current terms and conditions, while the two sides work through a billing dispute from last February's winter storm. Energy Transfer will keep providing service to Vistra's Luminant and Dynegy...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to collect forest seedlings from healthy areas and spread them over fire-scarred land, helping the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Janesville Gazette

Say goodbye to clean energy’s era of constantly falling prices

The era of ever-cheaper clean power is over, giving a fresh jolt of uncertainty to global energy markets battered by one supply crisis after another. Relentless price declines over the past decade made renewables the cheapest sources of electricity in much of the world. In the past year, though, prices for solar panels have surged more than 50%. Wind turbines are up 13%, and battery prices are rising for the first time ever.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

This ERCOT dashboard allows you to track energy supply forecasts throughout Texas

The now infamous Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is providing residents with a little surprise they may actually find beneficial as cold weather descends on the Lone Star State Thursday: a real-time digital dashboard tracking demand and forecasting energy availability throughout the state. Located on the ERCOT website, the...
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

With Winter Weather Approaching, Pipeline Company Threatens to Cut off Gas Supply to Texas’ Biggest Power Generator

With freezing weather sweeping into Texas late this week, subsidiaries for a major pipeline company are threatening to cut off natural gas to the state’s largest power generator — which could impact the electricity supply for hundreds of thousands of customers — over a financial dispute stemming from last February’s deadly winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

New ‘deep freeze’ poses grave threat to Texas power supply

Fresh warnings are being issued over power supplies in Texas, as the state braces for sub-zero weather conditions in the coming days. Just over a fortnight ago, the first Arctic blast of the year crippled numerous gas wells and processing plants, raising concerns over the Lone Star State’s level of preparedness this time around, Bloomberg reported.The primary concern for Texan lawmakers will be to protect natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays which continue to be the lifeblood of the state’s economy – and which help provide power to its 30 million residents. During the Arctic chill earlier...
ENVIRONMENT
expressnews.com

Kinder Morgan warns that cold this week could disrupt natural gas supplies

Freezing temps heading for Texas could result in gas shortfalls this week, Houston pipeline company Kinder Morgan warned its customers Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas of the Permian Basin could dip into the teens overnight Thursday, which may result in so-called freeze-offs, when liquid inside a well freezes and halts natural gas production.
HOUSTON, TX
KWCH.com

Natural gas prices on the rise in Kansas

The donations go to emergency closets so teachers and administrators can help kids who don’t have things to stay warm in this cold. National Guard assisting with COVID testing in Sherman County. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sherman County now does drive-thru COVID testing at the health department, and the...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

‘What’s next, a sustainable Death Star?’ Environmentalists accuse Exxon of ‘half-truths’ in 2050 net-zero plan

Exxon Mobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 but the target accounts only for its fossil fuel extraction and powering operations - not the far greater carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Texas Power Grid Braces for Freeze That Imperils Fuel Supply

(Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid and the natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays that supply it are facing their second test in a less than a month as sub-zero weather bears down on the Lone Star state. Temperatures in wide swaths of the second-largest U.S. state are...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

