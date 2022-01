The Foreign Secretary has said China’s “economic coercion” of Australia was a “wake-up call” to other countries.China – which had been Australia’s top trading partner – introduced tariffs and other trade actions against the country on barley, wine, beef, seafood and coal exports when the relationship between the two nations soured in 2020.Liz Truss said: “The situation with Australia – the economic coercion we saw – was one of the wake-up calls as to exactly what China was doing and the way it was using its economic might to try to exert control over over other countries”.She added: “I think...

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO