Newcastle submit formal offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
