ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle submit formal offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United have submitted a formal offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. The Magpies have already recruited Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier this month. Eddie Howe is pushing...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Newcastle ‘have second bid for Diego Carlos rejected by Sevilla’ as they look to wrap up transfer before Leeds clash

SEVILLA have reportedly rejected an improved bid from Newcastle for Brazilian defender Diego Carlos. Eddie Howe is desperate for more defensive reinforcements following the £12million signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. But a centre-back is what Howe is craving the most, with one offer for Carlos already rebuffed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Diego Carlos: Newcastle moving closer to deal for Sevilla man but face competition from London Premier League rival

Newcastle are moving closer to a deal for Diego Carlos but still face competition to sign the Sevilla defender from another Premier League club, thought to be in London. All parties are hopeful a deal can be done for Carlos, who submitted a transfer request on Tuesday but played for Sevilla in their 1-1 draw with Valencia a day later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Diego Carlos
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
Tribal Football

Newcastle to turn to Szalai after closing Diego Carlos signing

Sevilla are ready to sell Diego Carlos to Newcastle United. Sevilla had rejected two offers from Newcastle so far this transfer window for the Brazilian. However, after Carlos submitted a transfer demand this week, Sevilla have softened their stance and are willing to sell. The LaLiga outfit will accept an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle bid for Diego Carlos matched by Prem rival

Newcastle face Premier League competition for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. Sky Sports says the Magpies have already had two bids rejected but they have made a fresh offer of £30million for the Sevilla man. However, this number has been matched by another Premier League club that has not yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle up offer to Man Utd for Lingard

Newcastle United have launched a new loan attempt for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. The Daily Mail says Newcastle have returned with a second loan offer for Lingard. Sources say the situation is complicated by United preferring to sell the player this month, given his contract expires in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Newcastle United#Magpies#Sky Sports#Brazilian#French#Tribal Football
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week.There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football transfer rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

What the papers sayNewcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy