Tonight the Detroit Pistons are on the road to the West Coast where they will face the powerful Golden State Warriors, the team with the second-best record in the NBA. Tonight at 10:00pm EST the Detroit Pistons will be on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The PIstons are coming off of a thrashing at the hands of Phoenix, which has the best record in the NBA, while the Warriors got obliterated by the Timberwolves last time out. So neither team is coming int othe game with much momentum.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO