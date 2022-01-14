ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Djokovic has been asked to meet immigration officials on Saturday - The Age

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6ktc_0dlYfgsQ00

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic has been asked to present himself for an interview with Australian immigration officials on Saturday and will remain out of detention until then, The Age newspaper reported on Friday after his visa was cancelled for a second time by the government.

The government is currently talking to his lawyers, the newspaper said.

Spokespersons for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Grand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

An Australian Grand Prix boss says the Formula 1 won’t have a visa situation like Novak Djokovic’s and says the country’s entry rules are “simple”.Questions are being raised in every sport in Australia which requires athletes to travel to the country after the tennis player was deported after his visa was cancelled. But the GP’s CEO Andrew Westacott has reassured fans a similar incident won’t impact the event, which will take place on 10 April.“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022,” he said. “And of course we’ve worked very, very...
TENNIS
Cheddar News

Behind Australian Judges Ruling for Allowing Novak Djokovic Deportation

The drama surrounding tennis star Novak Djokovic continues after he was deported from Australia over the weekend due to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Djokovic was forced to leave the country on the eve of what was to be his first match in defense of his Australian Open title after three judges ruled in favor of his removal and revealed their reasoning for doing so. Adding to his woes, a law recently passed in France is putting his chances of defending his French Open title in jeopardy. The director of Marist's Center for Sports Communication, Jane McManus, joined Cheddar to discuss the ongoing fallout.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian
Reuters

Poland could report over 40,000 COVID cases on Saturday, says minister

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Poland could report a new record of more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday. Poland reports the number of cases for the previous day every morning at 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)
WORLD
Reuters

Barty sweeps into fourth round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ash Barty cantered past Camila Giorgi in just over an hour at the Australian Open on Friday to set up a potential blockbuster fourth round tie against defending champion Naomi Osaka. The world number one, who is aiming to end Australia's 44-year wait for a...
TENNIS
Reuters

Australia governing body apologises for abuse, promises change

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Swimming Australia (SA) has apologised for its treatment of women and girls in the sport after the findings of an independent panel that looked into allegations of sexual misconduct made by double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves. The report was commissioned last June after Groves pulled...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

China's local COVID cases fall while infections grow in Beijing city

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, while infections edged up in the capital Beijing amid high virus alert before its hosting of the Winter Olympics Games. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU agency seeks clearer rules on balancing borders, rights

KURMELIONYS, Lithuania, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Union needs clearer rules on balancing respect for human rights with the need for border protection, the chief of the EU's Frontex border and coastguard agency said on Friday. Frontex is under growing scrutiny over allegations it violated the human rights of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘hit mentally’ and ‘hurt’ by Australia deportation, says coach

Novak Djokovic has been “hit mentally” after being deported from Australia which prevented him for bidding for a record Grand Slam, according to his coach.Djokovic’s visa was cancelled after he lost his appeal in the Federal Court of Australia following immigration minister Alex Hawke revoking the document for a second time. The Serb had originally travelled to the country with a medical exemption but was detained when he arrived. He won an inital appeal but later lost his fight to stay.Marian Vajda has been Djokovic’s coach throughout the majority of his career and has said the Australia situation was a...
TENNIS
Reuters

Is COVID retreating in the U.S.? Data paints encouraging scenario

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases are falling in parts of the United States hardest hit by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, according to a Reuters analysis of public health data, offering an early indication the virus might once again be on retreat. COVID-19 infections have decreased in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy