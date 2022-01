Q. Having a daughter was not planned. My child’s father and I were in college and not as careful as we should have been. Being so young, we discussed very little prior to having our child and when we broke up, agreed on very little. She is now 6 and we have both changed substantially. We both now go to church and want to instill what we understand and believe in our daughter. While we are both Christian, my daughter’s father has chosen a much stricter path than I have. Although we are somewhat on the same page, he often takes our daughter to a cemetery to pray, not because relatives are buried there, but because he chooses to do so. My daughter comes home telling me it scares her. I told him, he didn’t believe me and dismissed my concern. What’s good ex-etiquette?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO