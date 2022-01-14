Introducing: The Zillennial Capitalist

Popular streamer Adin Ross got the surprise of his life when he was checking out Tekashi 6ix9ine's stream, noticing his sister in the background of the rapper's room. There are a few people that you probably wouldn't want to let your loved ones near... 6ix9ine may be one of those people. Given his troubling criminal history, as well as his penchant for getting on other rappers' nerves, he's just somebody that many would rather avoid. After noticing that his sister was hanging out with 6ix9ine and his buddies, Adin Ross raged on his stream, screaming and questioning what was happening.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO