Introducing: The Zillennial Capitalist

By Mattha Busby
 7 days ago
It’s a tale as old as time: You can’t sleep on a Tuesday night, you’re rotting your brain on TikTok and a name appears in your mind. A girl you totally forgot about. A girl you went to high school with. A girl who is as forgettable as any contestant from...

The Independent

Elon Musk calls new Twitter NFT feature ‘annoying’

Elon Musk says a new Twitter feature aimed at allowing users to highlight their NFTs is “annoying”.The company announced the new tool overnight, as a way of allowing users to display their non-fungible tokens in their profile pictures.It also means that users can connect their crypto wallet to their Twitter account, and will get access to a special hexagonal-shaped profile picture, in comparison with the usual round one.The tool aims to ensure that people can only show off pictures which they have bought using the new technology. However, it has already run into trouble, with users complaining that ownership is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
E! News

Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

Watch: TLC "Sister Wives" Exclusive: Nanny Tests Positive for COVID-19 This was one birthday present the Brown family didn't want anyone to bring to the party. Sister Wives' Robyn and Kody Brown celebrated their daughter Ariella's birthday on Jan.10, and she wanted the entire family to be there for her party. In order to do so, everyone got tested for COVID-19 beforehand.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE
Vice

Folk Singer Dies After Catching COVID on Purpose

A Czech singer has died from COVID after catching the virus on purpose to avoid restrictions. Hanka Horká, 57, who was unvaccinated, posted on Facebook saying how she had survived the virus days before she died. “I can reveal, yes, I’ve recovered from COVID… however, it was very colourful,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

US singer and actor Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" rock anthem, has died aged 74, according to a statement on Friday. His 1977 "Bat out of Hell" album, which reportedly sold some 43 million copies, is one of the highest-selling ever.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Adin Ross Rages After Catching His Sister Chilling With 6ix9ine

Popular streamer Adin Ross got the surprise of his life when he was checking out Tekashi 6ix9ine's stream, noticing his sister in the background of the rapper's room. There are a few people that you probably wouldn't want to let your loved ones near... 6ix9ine may be one of those people. Given his troubling criminal history, as well as his penchant for getting on other rappers' nerves, he's just somebody that many would rather avoid. After noticing that his sister was hanging out with 6ix9ine and his buddies, Adin Ross raged on his stream, screaming and questioning what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to ‘tragic’ Tesla self-driving ad

Tesla boss Elon Musk has labelled a rival’s criticism of his company’s self-driving software a “tragic case of ego [over] ability”.Dan O’Dowd, chief executive of a firm that provides software to automakers, took out a full-page ad in the New York Times warning people not to be “crash test dummies” in Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.The advert, paid for by Mr O’Dowd’s Dawn Project initiative, accused FSD of being the “worst software ever sold by a Fortune 500 company”.Mr O’Dowd also appeared on various high-profile news networks in the US to make allegations against Tesla’s software, calling...
TECHNOLOGY
hotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams' Health Is In A Bad Place: Report

Following a troubling report last week that Wendy Williamsstripped naked and inappropriately touched herself in front of her manager and others while drunk, a source close to the talk show host claims that many of the rumors surrounding Wendy and her declining health are true. There have been numerous stories...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
