Daily Forex News and Watchlist: EUR/GBP

By Pippo
babypips.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got EUR/GBP back on my radar for today since the pair is already testing its descending channel resistance. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist checked out a countertrend idea on NZD/USD. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid trade!. And now for...

www.babypips.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1303. Euro's intra-day fall on Thur from 1.1368 (Europe) and then break of 1.1315 (Tue) to 1.1304 in late New York on safe-haven usd buying due to renewed weakness in U.S. stocks suggests early upmove from Nov's 2021 16-month trough at 1.1187 has ended at last Fri's fresh 7-week 1.1482 top and below 1.1299 would head towards daily pivotal sup at 1.1273.
FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s). Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
actionforex.com

ECB Minutes and Christine Lagarde’s Dovishness Send EUR/GBP Lower

Minutes released from the December ECB meeting confirmed the dovishness that some ECB members have been touting for the last few days: recent and projected near-term inflation is driven by temporary factors that are expected to ease over the course of 2022. As recent as Thursday, Christine Lagarde echoed these comments, thus showing that even with EU CPI at 5% she still remains dovish. Lagarde continued by saying that the ECB has “every reason not to react as quickly” as the Fed. Similar comments were made this week by the ECB’s Villeroy, who said that inflation should fall back under 2% by year end.
babypips.com

Crypto Watchlist: Range Break Ahead on Cosmos (ATOM)?

A solid range formation continues to hold on Cosmos (ATOM)!. Will there be another short-term range reversal from resistance ahead or should traders watch out for an upside range break?. Here’s a chart that I’m looking at:. ATOM/USD: 4-Hour. Cosmos (ATOM) has been an outlier so far in...
NewsBreak
babypips.com

Chart Art: Long-Term Ranges on EUR/AUD and GBP/NZD

I’ve got a couple of long-term range setups on my radar for today, and one of these looks prime for a big breakout. Looks like the range support held up really well on this one!. EUR/AUD might be on track towards testing its range resistance at the 1.5850 minor...
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8302; (P) 0.8321; (R1) 0.8336;. EUR/GBP is losing downside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But after all, outlook stays bearish with 0.8377 resistance intact. Current down trend should continue to 0.8276 key long term support. On the upside, however, break of 0.8377 resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP set to drop below the 0.83 next month – ING

Mood continues to sour ahead of the weekend. This is the main reason for the EUR/GBP correction higher. But economists at ING expect the pair to break below 0.83 as the Bank of England (BoE) will hike rates at its next meeting on February. “This morning’s quite weak January consumer...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Value beats growth in biggest gap in almost 2 decades

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. VALUE BEATS GROWTH IN BIGGEST GAP IN ALMOST 2 DECADES (1230 GMT) Year to date, European value shares have risen 4.4%, while growth...
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Soars Above Resistance on Inflation Jump

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.20% as inflation jumped to a near 30-yr high. The pair leapt above the recent resistance at 1.2000, which was the high in 2020 as traders see a chance for further Bank of England rate hike action. German inflation was flat at 5.3% and that was another driver of sterling strength against the euro.
