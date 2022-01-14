Weekend Whipper: Falling Ice Causes Upside-Down Gear Ripper

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. One of the most captivating moments in the new documentary from Windfall Films, The Wall: Climb For Gold, occurs near the one-hour mark. Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, frustrated on a coordination boulder during a pre-Olympic training session with her coach, Roman Krajnik, nearly gives up. “It’s like I’m climbing stupidly,” Garnbret says in exasperated disappointment as her feet keep slipping on a tricky smear move. Seconds later, still frustrated, Garnbret utters, “It’s pointless to keep doing this.” She then crawls on the bouldering mat to a dusty corner of the room, pondering the day’s training and failures therein as Krajnik urges her to “take a breath.” Then Garnbret collects her gear and walks out of the gym…exhausted, deflated, and defeated. The scene is cinematic gold because it presents such a counter-version to the Janja Garnbret that we have seen so often: The fluid movements on the wall and the successful ascents that seem so effortless. This snippet of Janja Garnbret feeling discouraged during training is like the voyeuristic opposite of all the well-known triumphs; it is a glimpse at a performative masterpiece not yet completed and still a work in progress. Coupled with all of Garnbret’s successes and her eventual Olympic gold, viewers of The Wall can come away with a richer and more comprehensive picture of what it takes to be an all-time great.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO