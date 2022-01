Whether through sex trafficking or forced labor, millions of people across the world fall victim to human trafficking every year. Unfortunately, the United States is not immune to this widespread and pervasive atrocity. The U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline was contacted 48,258 times and reported 11,494 cases of human trafficking in 2019. In 2020, the Hotline was contacted over 51,600 times, with over 10,500 reported cases of human trafficking. This form of modern-day slavery is criminal and has no place in our country. January has been designated as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month to increase public awareness about these heinous crimes.

