ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Japan team carries out world-first spinal cord stem cell trial

By Tomohiro Osaki
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Japanese university said Friday it has successfully transplanted stem cells into a patient with a spinal cord injury, in the first clinical trial of its kind. There is currently no effective treatment for paralysis caused by serious spinal cord injuries, believed to affect more than 100,000 people in Japan...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 11

Related
IFLScience

Children With Rare Fatal Disease Trial World-First Treatment To Save Their Sight

A group of eight children at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and UCL GOS Institute of Child Health (ICH), all born with CLN2-type Batten disease – a rare and fatal genetic disorder that would otherwise likely leave them blind by the time they hit elementary school – have just become the first people in the world to trial a pioneering new treatment aimed at saving their sight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop first stem cell model of albinism to study related eye conditions

Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed the first patient-derived stem cell model for studying eye conditions related to oculocutaneous albinism (OCA). The model's development is described in the January issue of the journal Stem Cell Reports. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health. "This 'disease-in-a-dish'...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Spinal Cord#Transplants#Japanese#Keio University
EurekAlert

New graft strategy may improve outcomes for blood stem cell recipients

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 – Removing one type of T cell from donor blood used for stem cell grafts could greatly reduce a serious complication called graft-versus-host disease in patients with leukemia, according to a new study. Published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the study reports that...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Athersys: Near-Term Progress In Stem Cell Phase 3 Trials Could Multiply Shares In 2022

Company has a robust pipeline in late-stage clinical development largely unknown to investors. Many healthcare professionals and laymen alike believe stem cells are the future of medicine. Stem cells are derived from living cells that not only treat injuries and diseases, but also repair damaged tissue and organs. Yet, stem cells have been studied well over 50 years with only a short list of FDA approved therapies. In addition, stem cell development has been limited by widespread ethical concerns in the use of embryonic stem cells, which has been prohibited. Several recent stem cell trials have failed to meet endpoints, dampening investor enthusiasm. Due to a high level of risk in stem cell programs, big pharma and biotech have barely participated in their development. As a result, stem cells have been left to tiny biotech companies that are mostly unknown including Athersys (ATHX), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Mesoblast (MESO), and Pluristem (NASDAQ:PSTI). Athersys Inc., founded in 1995 with an IPO in 2006, has focused on developing its proprietary version of stem cells to address some of the most devastating unmet medical needs. Currently four phase 3 trials are well underway in studying its proprietary Multistem as a therapy for ischemic stroke and ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
MedicalXpress

Persistent T cell response to omicron after infection and vaccination

The omicron variant can partly evade the antibody response provided by vaccination or infection with previous variants of SARS-CoV-2. However, T cells still recognize omicron, scientists at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden report in a study published in the journal Nature Medicine. Omicron has rapidly become the dominant variant of the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The epigenetic mechanism by which vitamin D modulates the tolerance of the immune system

In autoimmunity, the mechanisms that guarantee that our defense system does not attack our own body—tolerance to oneself—does not work properly. Multiple sclerosis, which affects one in every 1,000 people in Spain, is a serious autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath of some types of neurons, causing progressive neurological disability.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What Causes Back Itching?

There are several reasons why someone might experience back itching, including dry skin, fungal infections, contact dermatitis, scabies, and allergies. Dry skin is a common cause of back itching. When the skin becomes dry, it can become irritated and itch. This is often remedied by using a moisturizer on the affected area.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy