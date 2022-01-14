Japan team carries out world-first spinal cord stem cell trial

Company has a robust pipeline in late-stage clinical development largely unknown to investors. Many healthcare professionals and laymen alike believe stem cells are the future of medicine. Stem cells are derived from living cells that not only treat injuries and diseases, but also repair damaged tissue and organs. Yet, stem cells have been studied well over 50 years with only a short list of FDA approved therapies. In addition, stem cell development has been limited by widespread ethical concerns in the use of embryonic stem cells, which has been prohibited. Several recent stem cell trials have failed to meet endpoints, dampening investor enthusiasm. Due to a high level of risk in stem cell programs, big pharma and biotech have barely participated in their development. As a result, stem cells have been left to tiny biotech companies that are mostly unknown including Athersys (ATHX), Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Mesoblast (MESO), and Pluristem (NASDAQ:PSTI). Athersys Inc., founded in 1995 with an IPO in 2006, has focused on developing its proprietary version of stem cells to address some of the most devastating unmet medical needs. Currently four phase 3 trials are well underway in studying its proprietary Multistem as a therapy for ischemic stroke and ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 HOURS AGO