ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Djokovic ruling fits with Australia's tough immigration line

By NICK PERRY, STEVE McMORRAN - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 7 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The treatment of tennis star Novak Djokovic by...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Relaxed Rafael Nadal relishing not having ‘big pressure’ at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is confident he is on the right path after moving smoothly into the third round of the Australian Open.German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann put up a good fight on Rod Laver Arena including saving four match points, but sixth seed Nadal took his fifth chance to clinch a 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory after two hours and 42 minutes.“I think he played great tennis out there, playing very aggressive, big shots,” said Nadal. “It wasn’t an easy game at all.”Nadal is unbeaten so far this season having cut short his 2021 campaign in August because of a foot problem....
TENNIS
AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Ap#Australian
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev faces huge test of Open ambition in Kyrgios blockbuster

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will square off on Thursday in a blockbuster second-round encounter that could play a big part in shaping the destiny of this year's Australian Open men's singles title. He's going to try to pump himself up, like, he likes to play big names," said Medvedev, who will take on Kyrgios in the prime-time evening match on centre court, Rod Laver Arena.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported for vaccine stance as French Open doubts continue

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev says jeering fans ‘probably have a low IQ’ after Australian Open win over Nick Kyrgios

Daniil Medvedev hit out at disruptive Australian Open fans during his second-round win over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, saying they “probably have a low IQ”.The world No 2 Medvedev came through a raucous atmosphere in the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park as Kyrgios geed up the crowd with a typically entertaining display of exhibition shots and emotional reactions, with the Russian eventually winning 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.In his on-court interview immediately after the match, Medvedev complained about being booed between first and second serves, to which some of the crowd responded with more apparent boos. Interviewer Jim Courier suggested...
TENNIS
perutribune.com

Osaka, Barty advance toward Australian Open showdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For the first set, Naomi Osaka's rediscovered love of the game meant it was anything but fun for Madison Brengle in the second round of the Australian Open. The defending champion conceded only four points in the first four games Wednesday and rifled forehand winners...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy