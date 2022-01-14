KLM CEO Pieter Elbers To Step Down After 2 Terms

While Eurowings and Eurowings Discover are both owned by the Lufthansa Group, their daily operations could not be further apart. They both have different air operator certificates and IATA codes, and while one focuses on low-cost short-haul routes in Europe, the other markets long-haul leisure destinations around the globe. With this in mind, let’s take a look and highlight what the differences are between the two German airlines.

