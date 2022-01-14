ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Swedish PM Andersson tests positive for COVID-19

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday reported a new record number of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said. Daily new cases jumped to 49,513, from 38,850 a day earlier. The task...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Poland to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days, says PM

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period to seven days and will introduce free tests in pharmacies from Jan. 27, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, after the country reported a record number of infections. (This story has been corrected to add “to” in headline)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pills

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS said on Friday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s antiviral oral treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use in adults with light or moderate risk of complications. Paxlovid, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a tablet, will require a prescription,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Covid#Stockholm#Omicron#Swedish#Reuters#Democratic#Tt
As Japan infections surge, so does risk of pandemic fatigue

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday acted to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster programme leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections. The government empowered authorities in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
MILITARY
Finland’s PM says young female government has been target of hate speech

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland says she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office. “We can see that when you are young and female the hate speech that we are facing...
EUROPE
Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine. It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.
MILITARY
EU to propose microchips law in early February, EU chief says

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade. "Most of supplies come from...
TECHNOLOGY
Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria – foreign ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return to its 1997...
POLITICS
Swiss bank UBP boosts assets under management 8.8% in 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss bank Union Bancaire Privee said assets under management rose 8.8% in 2021 to 160.4 billion Swiss francs ($175.40 billion), helped by favourable market conditions and net capital inflows of 5.7 billion francs. “This net new money comes mainly from growth markets, but in particular Asia,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

