England have 'brilliant opportunity' to reset red-ball cricket after Ashes thumping, says ECB chief Tom Harrison

SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Harrison says the English game has a "brilliant opportunity" to "reset" red-ball cricket in the wake of the national team's Ashes defeat. England were thumped in the first three Tests in Australia this winter as they lost the series after just 12 days of cricket. Joe Root's side...

www.skysports.com

