Host Jeremy C. Park talks with entrepreneurs Mike Audi, CEO and Co-Founder, and Shane Faria, User Champion and Co-Founder, of Tiki, who share what led them to start the company focused on creating a data marketplace based on user data ownership. During the interview, Mike and Shane discuss the “data” problem and how users want more data privacy, but businesses rely on data, and how they have created a solution that offers users the opportunity to protect their data or elect to share it for compensation. Mike and Shane also share tips for other entrepreneurs and why they decided to start Tiki in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO