These days, you have more banking options than ever before, but our guest in today’s Reliabank Business Beat wants you to know that in today’s digital world, banking is still all about relationships. In fact, as the president of Reliabank, Josh Hogue believes locally-owned financial institutions are just as–perhaps even more so–crucial to the success and vibrancy of the communities they serve.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO