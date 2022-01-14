Rackspace Technology And Digivante Join Forces To Deliver Next-Gen Application Testing Services
Partnership will enable Rackspace Technology customers in EMEA to leverage AI-enhanced automation to improve efficiency and performance. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has announced it is partnering with Digivante, which provides digital performance analysis, and continuous website and application testing services, to deliver Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application...aithority.com
