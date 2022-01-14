Israel says 500K have received 4th vaccine dose

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s capital has shut schools, ordered citizens to carry vaccination cards in public, banned religious festivals and instructed hotel guests to be tested every three days as it battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak. The chief administrator of Kathmandu issued a notice saying all people must carry their vaccination cards when they are in public areas or shop in stores. Nepal, however, has only fully vaccinated 41% of its population. The notice did not say how unvaccinated people will be able to pay utility bills or shop for groceries. The government says it has enough vaccines in stock, but a new wave of COVID-19 cases propelled by the omicron variant has created long lines at vaccination centers, with many people unable to receive shots.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO