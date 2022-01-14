ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel says 500K have received 4th vaccine dose

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Health Ministry says more than 500,000 people have received a 4th vaccine dose. The...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

West Virginia Seeks Federal Permission to Give 4th Vaccine Dose

Jan. 7, 2022 -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants the state to be the first in the nation to give a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- or a second booster shot -- to essential workers and medically vulnerable residents. He wrote a letter asking President Biden to direct...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Ap#Health Ministry#Omicron
MedicalXpress

Denmark to offer 4th vaccine dose to vulnerable

The Danish government on Wednesday proposed a fourth COVID vaccine dose for highly vulnerable people, amid a spike in cases of the Omicron variant. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the move marked a "new chapter" in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Denmark will offer the fourth...
PHARMACEUTICALS
newsy.com

Israel Study: 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Doesn't Prevent Omicron

An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the Omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
dallassun.com

First European country offers 4th Covid vaccine dose

Vulnerable? citizens are set to receive additional boosters in Denmark as the government prepares to scale back its pandemic restrictions. Denmark will soon offer a fourth Covid-19 shot to those considered at high risk from the virus, becoming the first in Europe to do so despite a regulator's warning that there is not enough data to know if the policy will help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFVS12

Study: 4th vaccine dose may not protect against omicron

JERUSALEM (AP) - An Israeli hospital on Monday said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154...
SCIENCE
wcn247.com

Israeli general turned lawmaker emerges as settler critic

JERUSALEM (AP) — A retired Israeli general has emerged as one of the country's most vocal critics against settlers in the occupied West Bank. Yair Golan began his military service in the West Bank, protecting Jewish settlements. Now a legislator with the dovish Meretz party, he has repeatedly spoken out against settler violence against Palestinians — a rare critical voice in a society where the occupation is largely an accepted fact. He joins a cadre of former security personnel who, after steering clear of politics while in positions of influence, have in retirement sounded the alarm over Israel’s five-decade-long occupation of the West Bank.
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Nepal imposes tough restrictions as virus cases set record

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s capital has shut schools, ordered citizens to carry vaccination cards in public, banned religious festivals and instructed hotel guests to be tested every three days as it battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak. The chief administrator of Kathmandu issued a notice saying all people must carry their vaccination cards when they are in public areas or shop in stores. Nepal, however, has only fully vaccinated 41% of its population. The notice did not say how unvaccinated people will be able to pay utility bills or shop for groceries. The government says it has enough vaccines in stock, but a new wave of COVID-19 cases propelled by the omicron variant has created long lines at vaccination centers, with many people unable to receive shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Israel police demolish Palestinian home in east Jerusalem eviction

Israeli police demolished a Palestinian family's home and arrested at least 18 people as they carried out a controversial eviction order in the sensitive east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah early Wednesday. The looming eviction of other families from Sheikh Jarrah in May last year partly fuelled an 11-day war between Israel and armed Palestinian factions in Gaza. Before dawn, Israeli officers went to the home of the Salhiya family, who were first served with an eviction notice in 2017, after courts ruled the house had been built illegally. Jerusalem authorities have said the land will be used to build a school for children with special needs, but the eviction may raise tension in a neighbourhood that has become a symbol of Palestinian opposition to Israeli occupation.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Poland hits pandemic record of over 36,600 daily infections

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's deputy health minister says the nation has hit a COVID-19 pandemic record of 36,665 new infections reported in 24 hours. Waldemar Kraska said 1,390 among the new cases were confirmed to be the highly contagious omicron variant. Health care authorities are expecting up to 50,000 new daily infections next week, saying the fifth wave will be a tough challenge to the system. There were 248 deaths among coronavirus patients, a drop from almost 800 deaths in a day in late December. The vaccination rate is almost 57% in this nation of some 38 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy