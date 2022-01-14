ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukraine: Government websites down after a hacking attack

By YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
 7 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials and media reports say a number of government websites in Ukraine are down after a massive hacking attack....

CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
The Independent

Kazakh defense minister fired; last Russia-led troops leave

The Russian Defense Ministry says all the troops deployed to Kazakhstan by a Russia-led security alliance this month to help quell violent unrest have left the former Soviet nation, with the last four military planes landing outside Moscow on Wednesday. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six ex-Soviet states, deployed over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan two weeks ago at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev asked the alliance for assistance after protests over fuel prices spread across the vast, oil- and gas-rich country of 19 million people, growing into a general protest...
Daily Mail

NATO announces deeper 'cyber cooperation' with Ukraine after country's government websites were taken offline by hackers in suspected Russian attack

NATO has announced it plans to deepen cyber cooperation with Ukraine after a sweeping attack knocked out key government websites in Kyiv. Without naming Moscow, aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, said Western and Ukrainian intelligence believed the cyberattacks were part of a plot for the 'destabilisation of the situation in Ukraine'.
Top US, Russia diplomats as Ukraine future teeters on brink

GENEVA (AP) — The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are holding crucial talks as Western powers strive to use diplomacy to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine amid Moscow’s demands for concessions from NATO over its relationship with the former Soviet republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were meeting in Geneva as a weeks-long standoff teetered on the cusp of a pivotal and potentially violent phase. Blinken has played down any prospects of an immediate fix in the Geneva talks, which were set to run about two hours.
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
AFP

Iranian-Swedish dissident tried in Tehran for 'terrorism'

The trial of Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab started in Tehran on Tuesday, state television showed, with charges including terrorism and "spreading corruption on earth" punishable by the death sentence. "Iran's stated position is that they view Habib Chaab as only an Iranian citizen and therefore view the case as an Iranian internal matter.
NPR

CIA report: no evidence linking Havana Syndrome cases to a foreign country

A CIA investigation has not found evidence that a foreign country was responsible for mysterious ailments suffered by hundreds of U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials in multiple countries in recent years. Most of the illnesses appear related to previously undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, according to an interim report by...
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
