The 'Hitman Trilogy' Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass Next Week

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Hitman 3‘s first birthday, IO Interactive is finally bringing the entire World of Assassination trilogy to Xbox Game Pass. Aside from being free-to-play for Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox and PC, the beloved series will also be making its way onto Microsoft’s various platforms as a purchasable...

