ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KY

These Are the Counties in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dlYRqJM00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 833,519 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 813 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 160 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bourbon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bourbon County stands at 223 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Lexington-Fayette metro area, Bourbon County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Bourbon County, KY 223 45 20,458 4,121
2 Jessamine County, KY 219 115 20,112 10,543
3 Fayette County, KY 153 489 20,992 66,909
4 Woodford County, KY 146 38 17,615 4,597
5 Scott County, KY 144 77 20,308 10,868
6 Clark County, KY 137 49 19,126 6,861

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin […]
FRANKLIN, TN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

91K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy